Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. 7,838,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

