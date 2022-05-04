Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 400 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

