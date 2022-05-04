KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.96.

KKR stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $783,509,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,716,000 after acquiring an additional 257,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares during the last quarter.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

