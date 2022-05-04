Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,640 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. 33,562,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,953,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

