Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86 to $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million to $220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.86 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,792,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kadant by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kadant by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,124,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.