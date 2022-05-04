Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frontline in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.24.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.45 on Monday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

