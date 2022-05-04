Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.33. The company had a trading volume of 555,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.40. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

