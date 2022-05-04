iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

