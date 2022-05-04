iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,013. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $245.29 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

