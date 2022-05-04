iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Cut by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Wealth CMT boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,976 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.