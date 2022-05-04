iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

DGRO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

