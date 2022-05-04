IO Biotech, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 4th (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech’s (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 4th. IO Biotech had issued 7,150,000 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of IO Biotech’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IO Biotech (Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.