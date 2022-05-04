Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Intel were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. 40,145,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,355,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.