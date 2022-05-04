Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. 40,145,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,355,902. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

