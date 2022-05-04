Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PODD stock opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.57 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Insulet by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

