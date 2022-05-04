Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of INSP traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.56. 263,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,264. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.45. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.43.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

