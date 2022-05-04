Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider Eric R. Tapia sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $12,775.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $6,690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at $237,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

