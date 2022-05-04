Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $90,984.00.

TZOO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

