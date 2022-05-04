Insider Buying: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. 3,880,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,727. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.