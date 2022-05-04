Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.59. The company had a trading volume of 248,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,240. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.77. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

