Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002830 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $42,233.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00219210 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00430212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,582.82 or 1.85925956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,547,355 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

