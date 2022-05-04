Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) is Marathon Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Identiv makes up about 1.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 1.25% of Identiv worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 975.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 113,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 612.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Identiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Identiv news, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 184,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 96,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,252.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

