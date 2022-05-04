HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $108.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.00498307 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

