Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. 4,491,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

