Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. 1,693,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,317. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

