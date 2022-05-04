Hashgard One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,661.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $748,624.67 and approximately $24,661.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

