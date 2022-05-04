Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,700,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

