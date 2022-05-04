Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,327. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.06. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.