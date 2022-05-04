Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. 8,129,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,473,744. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

