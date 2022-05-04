Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after acquiring an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,791. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.