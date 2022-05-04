Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.44. 4,239,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

