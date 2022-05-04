Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 196,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

