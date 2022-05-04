Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,982 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 539.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.47. 3,133,976 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

