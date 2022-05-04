Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,274 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. 36,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,286. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.