Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 46,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and sold 1,111,452 shares worth $69,334,658. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. 3,880,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.