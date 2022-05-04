Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 118,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,220 shares of company stock worth $13,649,212 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

