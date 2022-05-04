Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

