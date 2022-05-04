Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 222,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

