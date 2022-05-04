Graviton (GTON) Price Reaches $1.91

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00219210 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00430212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,582.82 or 1.85925956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

