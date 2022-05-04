Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

LOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,974. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $108.12.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

