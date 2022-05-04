Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 938,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

