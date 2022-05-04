Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 938,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
