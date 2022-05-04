FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Lowered by Cormark

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$19.13 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.74 and a 1-year high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 354.26.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,266,321. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395 in the last ninety days.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

