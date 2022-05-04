Frisch Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,306.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $15.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2,346.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,308. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,625.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,761.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

