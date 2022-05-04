Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $463.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.88 and a 200 day moving average of $494.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $448.54 and a twelve month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
