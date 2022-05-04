Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $463.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.88 and a 200 day moving average of $494.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $448.54 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.