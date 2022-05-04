Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 38.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:NOCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 15,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,152. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $40.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30.

