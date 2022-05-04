Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.95 million.Freshworks also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.16) EPS.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 4,195,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.38.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 2,828,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freshworks by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

