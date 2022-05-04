Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

