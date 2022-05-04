Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Takes $221,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

CB stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,662. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

