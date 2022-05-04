Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys 2,739 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 2.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $152.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,039,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,394. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

