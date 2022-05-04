Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.1% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

LOW stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.